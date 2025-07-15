Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 370 ($4.97) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 324 ($4.35).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 1.5%

Insider Buying and Selling at Hochschild Mining

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.82) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 158.60 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 333.80 ($4.48). The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.88.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Eduardo Landin acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £209,440 ($281,203.01). 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.