Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.08 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115.06 thousand and approximately $0.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00002549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00002060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023325 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

