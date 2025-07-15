MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,453,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,076,000 after buying an additional 747,575 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,698,000 after buying an additional 224,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

