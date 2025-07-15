Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 473 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 91,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.3%

MPC opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

