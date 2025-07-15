MQS Management LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CRM opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $332,922.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,573.30. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,496.40. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,795. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

