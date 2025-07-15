MQS Management LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 99.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.1%
NASDAQ:BSY opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.
Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at $214,347,021.58. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,053,196.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 670,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,867,278.84. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,181,519 shares of company stock valued at $60,257,023. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
