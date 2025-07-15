Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 482 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Omnicell worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

