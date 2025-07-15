Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of SLP opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.34 million, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.83. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

