LRI Investments LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.