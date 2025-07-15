American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8%

American Water Works stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

