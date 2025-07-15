Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after buying an additional 578,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE TJX opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average of $124.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

