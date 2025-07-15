Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 104,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

