Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,873 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 763,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rio Tinto Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on RIO
Rio Tinto Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.