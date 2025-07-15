Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,873 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 763,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Wall Street Zen cut Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

