Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $534.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $503.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $506.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seek First Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 88,003 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 120,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $60,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 76,359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

