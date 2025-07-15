Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,024 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 278.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $716.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $715.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.28.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.