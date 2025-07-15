Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.42 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 329.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 246.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.