Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

