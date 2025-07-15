Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Popular by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Popular by 589.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Popular news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Popular’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

