Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GNRC opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

