New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 87,100 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $42,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amdocs by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 543,490 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,681,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,127,000 after purchasing an additional 781,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 979,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,426,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.