Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 59.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 238.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

