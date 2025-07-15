Arizona State Retirement System Sells 146 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after buying an additional 3,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $259,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $255,955,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,447,000 after buying an additional 777,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $88,394,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

