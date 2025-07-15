New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $45.65 Million Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,237 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aercap were worth $45,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aercap by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aercap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 223,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Aercap by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $115.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

