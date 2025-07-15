Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth $2,172,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.82. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.