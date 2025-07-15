Arizona State Retirement System Sells 272 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $177.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.68. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $241.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.