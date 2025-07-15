FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $18,342,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $233.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.