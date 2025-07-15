Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,908 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

