Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 824 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 238,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

