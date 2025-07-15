Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Stride by 158.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.68. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

