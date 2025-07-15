VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,517,000 after acquiring an additional 984,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,129,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after acquiring an additional 120,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,950,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,158,000 after acquiring an additional 101,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,192 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

