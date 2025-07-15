Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $465.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Shares of CASY opened at $523.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $526.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,575.60. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

