Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 250,159 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 250,159 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.