Analysts Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) PT at $259.87

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $277.06 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.47 and a 200-day moving average of $259.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

