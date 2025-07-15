Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.