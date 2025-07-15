Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,803,000 after purchasing an additional 557,840 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 657,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 506,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,144 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 646.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 429,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 372,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,475,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $32.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

