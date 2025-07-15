Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

