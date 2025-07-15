Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $78,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,636,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,144,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 322,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.61.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

