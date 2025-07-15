The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $426.77.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $370.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.