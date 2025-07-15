FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:FE opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.