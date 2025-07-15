Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $228.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 target price (up from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of RGA opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,911,000 after buying an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,699,000 after buying an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,693 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 474,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

