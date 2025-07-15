BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

BMRN stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 5.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,372,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,334,000 after acquiring an additional 93,531 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,955,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,186,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $234,645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

