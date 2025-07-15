Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of PTC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $191.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $213.14.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. PTC’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.38.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

