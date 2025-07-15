Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,970 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,428,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 157,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 939,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE RF opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

