Cwm LLC Has $9.37 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

