Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 463 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.