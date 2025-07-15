Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

