Bogart Wealth LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,357.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16,214.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

