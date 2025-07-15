Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $443.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.11 and its 200-day moving average is $402.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $445.50.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

