Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,147,000 after buying an additional 384,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.03.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

