Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.71 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.